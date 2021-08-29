Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 10,149 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

