Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 105,823 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,823 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $170.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,036,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

