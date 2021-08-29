Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 17,521 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

BA stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.75. 7,684,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,793,295. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

