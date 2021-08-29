Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 184,838 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,838 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.21. 1,572,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

