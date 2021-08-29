Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,960. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.