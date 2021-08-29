Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 228,935 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,935 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

