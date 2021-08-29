Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 23,922 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,922 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freed Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,633,000 after acquiring an additional 697,311 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 249,213 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 238,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 208,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. 178,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $58.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

