Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,507 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $285.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $291.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

