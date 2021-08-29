Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 40,757 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,757 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

