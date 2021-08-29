Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 41,072 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,072 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

