Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 41,618 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.73 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849,198 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72.

