Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,212 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,151,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.