Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 49,811 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 49,811 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.06. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

