Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 504,112 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,237. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.