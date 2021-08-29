Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 83,060 Shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,060 shares during the quarter. Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

WLDR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. 2,489 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.