Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 86,466 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,466 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.2% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 269,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,485,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,238,000 after purchasing an additional 433,512 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. 8,844,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,968. The stock has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

