S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of S&P Global worth $169,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,325. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

