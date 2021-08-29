SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 3% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $24,963.74 and approximately $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,467,295 coins and its circulating supply is 10,353,529 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.