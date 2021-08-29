SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is Sowell Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $165,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.86. 5,584,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,362,117. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $110.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.