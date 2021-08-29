SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $147,374,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $354.57 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

