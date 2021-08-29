SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $354.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

