SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $98,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

