SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Cut by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,974 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.72% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $81,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 176,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,985,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,531,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $477,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,128. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.