SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. 331,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $45.41.

