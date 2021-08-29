SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $40,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $504.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

