Splintershards Reaches Market Cap of $39.95 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $39.95 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

