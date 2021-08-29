Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.02. 1,339,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.09.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

