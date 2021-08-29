Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Trimmed by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,588,000 after buying an additional 232,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,180,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $226.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.09. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.