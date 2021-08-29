Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Down 32.8% in August

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SRLP opened at $17.60 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $461.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.54%.

In other Sprague Resources news, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $62,267.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $281,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at $554,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

