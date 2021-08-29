Spring Creek Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,200 shares during the period. People’s United Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.38% of People’s United Financial worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 342,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 35.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 100,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 334,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

PBCT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

