Spring Creek Capital LLC Has $45.59 Million Stock Holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the quarter. Eos Energy Enterprises comprises 2.2% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 4.16% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $45,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 685,253 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 141,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 391,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,523. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $745.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

