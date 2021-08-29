Spring Creek Capital LLC Has $47.83 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 2.4% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $47,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.30. 1,502,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

