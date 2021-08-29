Spring Creek Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Spring Creek Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 592,000 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products comprises 0.8% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,122,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,541,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,343 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MXIM remained flat at $$103.14 during midday trading on Friday. 143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,090. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.