Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 387,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,561,000. U.S. Concrete makes up about 1.4% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 2.26% of U.S. Concrete at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,018,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter worth $56,364,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth $26,286,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,125 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USCR shares. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of USCR remained flat at $$73.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.