Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 152,286 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,757,000. Akamai Technologies makes up 0.9% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

AKAM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.20. 1,879,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

