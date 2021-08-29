Spring Creek Capital LLC Sells 190,923 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190,923 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.4% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $68,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

