SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of SPX worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 736,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 198,827 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,935,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 158,650 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

