SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Boosts Stock Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237,866 shares during the quarter. Sendas Distribuidora makes up about 3.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.53% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $24,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

NYSE ASAI opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.