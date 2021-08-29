SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 307,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Vasta Platform comprises about 0.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.37% of Vasta Platform at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth $12,331,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 43,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,532. The company has a market cap of $474.00 million and a PE ratio of -51.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21. Vasta Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

