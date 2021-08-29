SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Cuts Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,831 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises 1.7% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.13% of LPL Financial worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

