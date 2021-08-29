SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Cuts Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for approximately 3.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Vale were worth $26,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 20.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 72.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after buying an additional 423,428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 52.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 45,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several research firms have commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

