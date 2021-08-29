SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 187.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 0.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $22,518,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $39,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $11,937,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $153.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,212. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.30. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

