SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $34.03 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 617,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,028,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 15,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 32,971,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,884,888. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

