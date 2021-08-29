SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases 22,736 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the quarter. Natura &Co accounts for approximately 2.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.12% of Natura &Co worth $18,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $106,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

NTCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Natura &Co stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.