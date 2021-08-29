SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,587,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,168,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 6.64% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 152,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $49.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.