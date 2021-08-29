Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the July 29th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.2 days.

SQNXF stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. Square Enix has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $809.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square Enix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

