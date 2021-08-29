Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Reaches $1.67

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $62,962.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00003430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,386,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,611 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

