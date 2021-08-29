Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $1.41 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $21.91 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002882 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00073070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,857,896 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

