Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAGKF shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:SAGKF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

