Stakenet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,705.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $27.45 million and $12,705.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 123,260,341 coins and its circulating supply is 119,721,303 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

